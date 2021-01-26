DODO Price Tops $0.85 on Exchanges (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One DODO token can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002676 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DODO has traded 97.5% higher against the dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $21.68 million and $1.50 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00051789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00130096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00281647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00070614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00036649 BTC.

About DODO

DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,453,324 tokens. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io.

Buying and Selling DODO

DODO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

