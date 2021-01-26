Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $94.58 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.08.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 25,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,709 shares of company stock valued at $29,237,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

