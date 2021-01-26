Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.62

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.62 and last traded at $60.50, with a volume of 3585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,126,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,704,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after acquiring an additional 259,760 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 347,970 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 480.7% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,668,000 after acquiring an additional 554,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Donaldson by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 649,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,153,000 after acquiring an additional 60,943 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

