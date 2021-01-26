Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.18.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $125.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $130.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.10.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,681.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,006 shares of company stock worth $7,563,879. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

