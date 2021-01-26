Dream Industrial REIT (DIR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$8.08 and a 12-month high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$59.01 million for the quarter.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

