Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Drive Shack Inc.is the owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The services offered by the company comprise Drive Shack which is engaged in developing innovative golf entertainment venues, American Golf and Real Asset related assets. Drive Shack Inc., formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp., is based in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

DS stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. 8,746,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,779. Drive Shack has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Drive Shack will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Drive Shack by 159.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Drive Shack by 677.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Drive Shack by 58.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

