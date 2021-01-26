DuckDaoDime Hits Market Capitalization of $27.22 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $27.22 million and $1.85 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be bought for about $42.62 or 0.00132075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00128081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00072047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00277991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00068186 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038077 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io.

DuckDaoDime Token Trading

DuckDaoDime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

