Dune Acquisition Corp’s (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Dune Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, January 27th. Dune Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

DUNEU stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Dune Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

About Dune Acquisition

There is no company description available for Dune Acquisition Corp.

