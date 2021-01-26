DWF Group plc (DWF.L) (DWF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on March 5th

DWF Group plc (DWF.L) (LON:DWF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from DWF Group plc (DWF.L)’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DWF opened at GBX 85.15 ($1.11) on Tuesday. DWF Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 143 ($1.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £276.34 million and a PE ratio of 21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.88.

About DWF Group plc (DWF.L)

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

