Dynamic One Day Trading Volume Reaches $182,603.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002430 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $12.11 million and $182,603.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,632.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.37 or 0.04165753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00414267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.68 or 0.01313674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.36 or 0.00534319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.33 or 0.00423893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00267352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022827 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,265,262 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

