Dynamic Trading Rights Hits Market Capitalization of $20.40 Million (DTR)

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic Trading Rights has a total market capitalization of $20.40 million and approximately $14,712.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00071272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.08 or 0.00786055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00049042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,352.76 or 0.04269023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017557 BTC.

About Dynamic Trading Rights

Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamic Trading Rights is www.tokens.net.

Buying and Selling Dynamic Trading Rights

Dynamic Trading Rights can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic Trading Rights directly using U.S. dollars.

