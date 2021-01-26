Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Down 5.8%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.17. 4,416,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 3,126,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $679.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,247,000 after acquiring an additional 552,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

