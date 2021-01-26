easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EJTTF. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of easyJet to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

