eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 221.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,855 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in eBay were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 136.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 280.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160,659 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in eBay by 127.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $240,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,235 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 2,721.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth about $103,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,564 shares of company stock worth $1,196,523. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

