Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ECHO. 140166 downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.49. 1,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.67 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $958,065 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

