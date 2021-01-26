Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (ECO.L) (LON:ECO) Shares Gap Up to $25.00

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (ECO.L) (LON:ECO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $26.00. Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (ECO.L) shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 695,617 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £45.81 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.68.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

