Eight Capital Increases Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$0.20

Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital to C$0.20 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Eight Capital currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TV. Raymond James lifted their price target on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.23.

Get Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) alerts:

TSE:TV opened at C$0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$202.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51. Trevali Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.27.

About Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.