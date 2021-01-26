Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.30. Eldorado Gold posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 184.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. CSFB set a $13.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

NYSE EGO opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,683,000 after buying an additional 36,121 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 28,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 29,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

