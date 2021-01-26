Electroneum (ETN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $566,833.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Electroneum has a market cap of $54.01 million and approximately $566,833.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,229,845,149 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

