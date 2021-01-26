Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 28.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 67.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $688.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 2.10.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.