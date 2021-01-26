ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZIL2 has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.53 ($14.75).

Get ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) alerts:

Shares of ZIL2 stock opened at €15.36 ($18.07) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $973.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is €15.15 and its 200 day moving average is €9.50. ElringKlinger AG has a twelve month low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a twelve month high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56.

About ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F)

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.