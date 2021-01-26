Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $558,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,509 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Microsoft accounts for 0.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.65.

Shares of MSFT opened at $229.53 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

