Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.31-3.53 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.31 to $3.53 EPS.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $500,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

