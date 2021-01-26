Endor Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $13.17 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $13.17 million and $1.22 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.30 or 0.00324101 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00032893 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003509 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000286 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000773 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.00 or 0.01516418 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

