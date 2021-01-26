Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

UUUU has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Energy Fuels from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

UUUU stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. 307,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188,858. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $531.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 1,640.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $172,591. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 343,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,032 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 774.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 90,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

