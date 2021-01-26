Enigma (ENG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $57,987.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Enigma token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $57,987.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.30 or 0.00325990 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00031671 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003598 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $494.71 or 0.01561198 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,292,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,042,882 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

