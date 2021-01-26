Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) is PL Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

PL Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services makes up approximately 6.9% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $21,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 18.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

EFSC stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.35. 1,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,138. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $165,751.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,980 shares of company stock worth $3,416,984. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

