Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EFSC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,770,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,451.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $57,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,980 shares of company stock worth $3,416,984 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.