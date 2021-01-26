Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%.

EFSC opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $960.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn bought 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $307,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,670.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,770,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

