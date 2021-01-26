Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend by 6.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enterprise Products Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.5%.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.