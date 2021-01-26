Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.43. Enviro Technologies U.S. shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 112,576 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

About Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc provides environmental and industrial separation technology solutions. It develops, manufactures, and sells patented Voraxial Separator under the V-Inline brand. The company offers V-Inline Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates large volumes of liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities.

