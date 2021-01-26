Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

EOSE opened at $21.90 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $1,969,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $2,873,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $4,164,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.