EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.46. EPR Properties posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on EPR. Truist upped their price target on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 135.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 630,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth $11,138,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 73.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 361,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 152,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 320.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 332,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 253,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPR opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $73.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

