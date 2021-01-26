Epstein & White Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Epstein & White Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,202. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.89. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $247.58.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.