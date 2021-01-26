Epstein & White Financial LLC Sells 1,555 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 12,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.