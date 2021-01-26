Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Equitable Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equitable Group from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Equitable Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equitable Group from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $86.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.45. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

