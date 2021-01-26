Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Sells 225,557 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lessened its stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,557 shares during the quarter. Quantum makes up about 0.6% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Quantum were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on QMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Quantum from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 33,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $191,414.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,442.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 35,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $197,438.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,165.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,372 shares of company stock valued at $530,929 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QMCO traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $7.04. 4,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,521. The stock has a market cap of $286.81 million, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. Quantum Co. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

