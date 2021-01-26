Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SASR. Gabelli downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. G.Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $999,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 36.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 200,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 53,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

