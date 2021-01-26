Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Procter & Gamble Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.48. William Blair also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of PG stock opened at $132.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.78. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 810,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,486,000 after purchasing an additional 713,957 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.