Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Freshpet, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

FRPT opened at $147.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,339.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $153.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.90.

In other Freshpet news, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,646,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,091,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.