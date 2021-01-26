Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Regions Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RF. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of RF stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 96,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Regions Financial by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Regions Financial by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 50,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 497,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

