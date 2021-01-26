Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Edap Tms S.A.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Edap Tms in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EDAP. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.50 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 460,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

