Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $343.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

