Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Earnings Results

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $64.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,165. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.93. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.