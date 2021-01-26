Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) (LON:ERGO) Shares Gap Up to $980.00

Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) (LON:ERGO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $980.00, but opened at $1,045.00. Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) shares last traded at $1,059.50, with a volume of 82,392 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £511.55 million and a PE ratio of 84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,033.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 789.57.

About Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

