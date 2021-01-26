Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) & Shoal Games (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Head to Head Analysis

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) and Shoal Games (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Shoal Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Shoal Games -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41%

Volatility and Risk

Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shoal Games has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Shoal Games shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Shoal Games’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A -$10.35 million ($0.68) -11.25 Shoal Games $110,000.00 0.00 -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Shoal Games has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Entertainment Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Esports Entertainment Group and Shoal Games, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Shoal Games 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Esports Entertainment Group beats Shoal Games on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Birkirkara, Malta.

About Shoal Games

Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Bingo.com, Ltd. and changed its name to Shoal Games Ltd. in January 2015. Shoal Games Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

