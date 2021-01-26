Esports Entertainment Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,394 call options on the company. This is an increase of 381% compared to the average volume of 498 call options.

GMBL traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. 15,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,147. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $108.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.14% of Esports Entertainment Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

