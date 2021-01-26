Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.55.

ESNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,621. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

