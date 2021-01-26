Essentia Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $334,494.18 and $10,471.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00071272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.08 or 0.00786055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00049042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,352.76 or 0.04269023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017557 BTC.

Essentia Profile

ESS is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 975,944,706 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

