Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.22-1.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPRT. Mizuho began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

